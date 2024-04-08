More Than 8 Million Laundry Detergent Pods From Major Brands Have Been Recalled Nationwide

The products include Tide Pods and Gain Flings, among others.

About 8.2 million laundry detergent pods from Procter & Gamble have been recalled, according to a new report by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall includes popular liquid laundry detergent packets, including Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods, which were packaged in flexible film bags.

The products were recalled due to a flaw with the outer packaging, which can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other individuals if the contents are ingested. The contents can also pose skin and eye injury risks. "Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues," CPSC warns.

All of the products included in the recall were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. In total, 17 products sold under various brand names are listed in the recall and involve bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets. The detergent pods were sold nationwide at Big Lots, CVS, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores and online.

So far, Procter & Gamble has received four reports of children accessing the liquid laundry packets, three of which reported ingestion during the time period that the recalled lots were sold. However, it is not known if the laundry packets in the reports came from recalled bags.



Per CPSC, consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement. Consumers should check to see if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag. Recalled lot codes will be listed at pg.com/bags and are found on the bottom of the package.









Complete List of Recalled Products

For a full list of the recalled laundry detergent pods, click here.







