More than 8,000 NES customers without power following pop-up storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of people are without power around Davidson County after stormy weather rolled through Sunday afternoon.

According to Nashville Electric Service (NES), a total of 8,296 customers are without power due to 107 active events across the company’s coverage area as of 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

FORECAST: Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky Weather

Three of those outages are each impacting more than 1,000 people, based on NES’ outage map:

This outage is impacting 3,460 customers as of 5:40 p.m. on June 16, 2024. (Courtesy: NES)

This outage is impacting 1,576 customers as of 5:40 p.m. on June 16, 2024. (Courtesy: NES)

This outage is impacting 1,193 customers as of 5:40 p.m. on June 16, 2024. (Courtesy: NES)

“Several pop-up storms in the area have caused roughly 8,000 customers to lose power. NES crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power for all impacted customers,” the company posted on Facebook shortly before 5 p.m. “Be sure to report your outage as soon as possible. Should you come across a downed power line, stay away and call 9-1-1.”

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.