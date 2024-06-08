More than 70% of UC, CCC students are not using accessible food stamps: study

(KRON) — A recent report released by the California Policy Lab shows that less than a third of University of California (UC) and California Community College (CCC) students are not using accessible Calfresh benefits, a program that issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at many markets and food stores— more commonly known as food stamps.

According to the study, 30% of community college students in California utilize their accessible food stamps, nearly a third more than the 22% of UC students and 29% of UC graduate students who accessed them in 2019.

This means that about 93,000 students used Calfresh that year, while an estimated 235,000 eligible students missed out on benefits that could have paid for their food, the study reports.

The report provides eligibility and participation estimates for each UC campus and the seven California Community College regions, and breakdowns by demographics, financial aid status, and student types.

The study reports that 17% of CCC students are eligible for Calfresh benefits, compared to 31% of UC undergraduate students and 6% of UC graduate students. Researchers said community college students have lower eligibility rates “likely due to more of these students living with their parents – which makes them less likely to qualify.”

The study reports that UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis have the highest take-up rates among UCs, and across CCC regions, the Central Valley has the highest, at 38%. The Bay Area has the lowest, at 22%.

Photo Courtesy: California Policy Lab

“Students shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they can afford their next meal,” explains Genie Kim, Director of Student Mental Health and Well-being at the UC Office of the President. “These estimates show that we have a lot of work to do in order to improve access and connect more eligible students to CalFresh benefits.”

In recent years, California has worked to help more eligible students receive Calfresh, ” but these efforts have been hampered by a lack of understanding about how many students are eligible, and of that group, how many participate,” the California Police Lab says.

