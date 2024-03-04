More than 7.1K see Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves Your Frontera Tour’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 7,100 people attended the “God Loves You Frontera Tour” with Franklin Graham Sunday night, March 3 at the Don Haskins Center.

This was the seventh stop on the tour, and over 180 churches from around the Borderland attended the event, according to the organizers.

Photos courtesy of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

“Maybe there’s an emptiness in your life tonight. Is it in such a mess that you don’t know where to go or what to do? Whatever is wrong, I’m here tonight to tell you that God’s Son, Jesus Christ can solve it,” Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said during his El Paso stop.

“There are many of you here tonight, you’re religious but you do not have a relationship with God. I’m here to share how you can have a new life by putting your faith and trust in Jesus Christ,” said Graham, the son of legendary evangelist Billy Graham.

More than 33,000 have people attended the first seven stops of the tour. The 10-city, 1,500-mile tour will make its next stop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson.

The events are free.

