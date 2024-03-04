More than 60,000 pounds of dumplings have been recalled from Trader Joe's

A Trader Joe's grocery store employee sanitizes shopping carts at the store's Bayshore Town Center location in Glendale on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The business had a steady flow of customers.

More than 60,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings are being recalled from Trader Joe's locations nationwide after possible contamination of plastic from a permanent marker, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The problem was discovered after Trader Joe's received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in the dumplings. There's been no confirmed reports of injury due due to this product.

Here's what to know about the recall:

What product did Trader Joe's recall?

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., of Beaumont, Calif., is recalling some Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings it produced because they may contain foreign material.

Trader Joe's recalled steamed chicken soup dumplings produced on Dec. 7, 2023. The following product is recalled:

6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.

The product has the establishment number "P-46009" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to Trader Joe's locations nationwide.

Where are Trader Joe's locations in Wisconsin?

These are the Trader Joe's Wisconsin locations:

Brookfield: 12665 W. Bluemound Road

Madison: 1810 Monroe St.

Glendale: 5600 N. Port Washington Road

What should you do if you bought a product recalled from Trader Joe's?

If you've purchased this product, discard it or return it to a Trader Joe's location for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626)-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time or send an email.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trader Joe's recall 2024: 60,000 pounds of chicken dumplings recalled