More than 6,000 lose power in Edwardsville area, Ameren reports

A wave of power outages swept through the Edwardsville area Tuesday and left more than 6,700 Ameren customers in the dark, according to an Ameren outage map.

Overall, there were 8,900 outages in Madison County. By contrast, there 30 in St. Clair County.

Ameren is investigating the cause of the Madison County power outages, spokesman Brian Bretsch said.

There were storms in the region over the weekend when metro-east residents lost power.