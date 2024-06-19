More than 500 structures damaged in New Mexico wildfires that forced thousands to leave

More than 500 structures have been damaged in New Mexico wildfires that forced the evacuation of an entire town of more than 7,000 people, officials said Tuesday as the fires remained active and uncontained.

The South Fork Fire broke out Monday morning on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, and what had been a blaze of around 360 acres was 13,921 acres by Tuesday morning, the New Mexico Forestry Division said.

The Salt Fire has burned 4,876 acres.

Both fires were 0% contained Tuesday, officials said. Their cause is under investigation.

The Village of Ruidoso — a town of around 7,700 just west of the Apache reservation — was ordered to evacuate Monday due to the advancing fire — and on Tuesday afternoon people in the nearby community of Ruidoso Downs were told to leave the area.

“We are deploying every available resource to control these wildfires,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in declaring a state of emergency for Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

Grisham also has sent the National Guard to assist. An emergency declaration allows for additional funding and other aid.

One couple who fled Ruidoso told NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque they left within minutes of getting the evacuation alert. Other areas were also told to evacuate due to the fire.

New Mexico State Forester Laura McCarthy said that there has been "extreme fire behavior" and it started picking up again Tuesday.

"This fire is dangerous and fast moving," McCarthy said at a news conference. "The winds are strong. They're not quite at the red flag level, but they are close."

Image: (Jacquie Escajeda / AP)

In Ruidoso, not everyone lives in the mountain town full-time, and around 5,000 people evacuated from there, she said. Most are staying with family and friends, and around 500 were in shelters in Roswell or at a center on the reservation, the state forester said.

Ruidoso Downs has a population or around 2,400 and is east of Ruidoso. It was ordered evacuated after a run by the Salt Fire, officials said.

There have been no reports of deaths. At least two people were treated for injuries, Grisham said.

The weather is expected to change, but the results could be mixed as far as it affects the fires, McCarthy said. Winds started shifting to come from the west Tuesday in a "back-door cold front" that could arrive Thursday or possibly Wednesday, she said, but it also could bring moisture to the fire region.

"It's both bad news and good news, from a weather perspective," McCarthy said. "It also means that this fire is going to be dynamic, at least until we see what rainfall amounts materialize."

The wind shift raises the possibility that more homes and other structures could be affected, McCarthy said.

The Forestry Division said that "this is a full suppression fire" and that the focus is on building fire lines and protecting homes and property.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com