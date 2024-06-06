More than 500 firefighters head to Watertown

The City of Watertown will host the 138th Annual State Fire School from June 13 to 15. This event, organized by the South Dakota Firefighters Association, will bring more than 500 firefighters and EMS personnel from across the state to Watertown for intensive training.

State Fire School is an annual event designed to provide education for firefighters. It offers a variety of classes ranging from gas leak management, pump operations to public education on fire safety. The school focuses on hands-on training with real-world exercises like live fire scenarios and vehicle extrication.

"On behalf of the City of Watertown and Watertown Fire Rescue, I want to warmly welcome the firefighters and their families to the 138th Annual State Fire School next week," Don Rowland, Watertown Rescue fire chief, said in a release. "We are honored to host this incredible educational opportunity at Lake Area Technical College and the Watertown Fire Rescue Regional Training Center. With over 75 fire departments in South Dakota relying primarily on volunteers, these men and women serve their communities selflessly and with great professionalism."

Last year, Watertown hosted the event, which had more than 550 registered firefighters attending classes. This year promises to be even larger, with more students enrolled in high-level classes. In addition, last year, the water fights were a highlight on Thursday night, drawing many firefighter teams. They will be featured again this year along with live music at Foundation Park in downtown Watertown.

Hosting the State Fire School is a significant honor for Watertown. Local businesses, from restaurants to hotels, enjoy a boost as they welcome visitors from across the state. The influx of attendees creates a vibrant atmosphere, showcasing Watertown's hospitality. Hosting the State Fire School highlights the city as a hub for fire education while also bringing significant benefits to the community.

For more information about the 138th Annual State Fire School, please visit sdfirefighters.org/.

