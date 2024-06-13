More than 50 Ohio cities ban recreational marijuana businesses

In November, Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana, allowing adults 21 and older to buy, possess and grow marijuana. Recreational marijuana businesses are set to open soon.

However, dozens of Ohio governments will still ban recreational marijuana dispensaries despite the statewide legalization, according to research by Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law Drug Enforcement and Policy Center.

Currently, there are 120 certified medical cannabis licensees and another 17 provisional licensees operating 126 dispensaries statewide, per the Ohio Department of Commerce. Many of these businesses will be able to apply for dual-use licenses that allow them to sell medical and adult-use products at their facilities, per rules proposed by the cannabis division of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Cities in Ohio that are banning recreational marijuana dispensaries

None of Ohio’s biggest cities, such as Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, have enacted so-called marijuana bans. However, many suburbs of those cities and smaller towns in northeast and southwest Ohio – 54 total – previously banned or currently ban marijuana sales as of May 31, according to the Drug Enforcement and Policy Center.

The center identified 21 in Southwest Ohio – three of which already have medical marijuana businesses operating there.

The center noted its list of locales banning marijuana may not be complete, and the length of sales moratoriums vary from a few months to a year.

Most of the moratoriums' stated purpose is to preserve public health or safety, the center noted, while 33 mentioned a desire to wait for state regulators or lawmakers to write the rules for the recreational program.

Are Ohio cities allowed to ban marijuana despite legalization?

Yes. With 24 states allowing recreational marijuana, 20 of them — including Ohio — allow local municipalities to ban marijuana businesses.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: More than 20 Southwest Ohio cities ban new marijuana businesses