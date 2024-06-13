More than 50 displaced and 1 injured from mobile home fires in west Phoenix

More than 50 people were displaced and one person was injured after five mobile homes caught fire in the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Community in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for reports of a structure fire near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, the department said. On arrival, firefighters saw multiple mobile homes with flames and smoke coming from inside.

More than 70 personnel were on the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor burn injuries, officials said. No firefighters sustained injuries.

Smoke exits from a mobile home in Phoenix. Over 50 residents were displaced after fire destroyed five homes.

Evacuated residents were sent to Moya Elementary School for help from the community assistance program. Five mobile homes were destroyed and over 50 people were displaced, officials said.

The Salt River Project outage map showed an outage in the area starting at 3:19 p.m., stating power lines were down. The map estimated 98 customers were affected.

Phoenix firefighters respond to a structure fire in the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Community in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is investigating the cause of the fires.

Neighboring resident Angel Olivas, 22, said he woke up to a call that trailers were on fire close to his home. When he went to the scene, he saw two homes and a car on fire.

"There was definitely a family there that had probably inhaled too much smoke," Olivas said. "They were crying and trying to breathe."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mobile home community fire displaces 50 and injures one