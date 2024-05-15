More than 450 people protest PSD's school closure plans outside Board of Education meeting

Protesters hold up signs in front of the Poudre School District administration building before a board meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Fort Collins, Colo.

More than 450 students, parents, staff members and others waved signs and chanted slogans outside the Poudre School District administration building Tuesday to protest proposed school closures, consolidations and boundary changes.

The protest was timed to greet members of the Board of Education, Superintendent Brian Kingsley and other district leaders prior to their regularly scheduled board meeting.

Although dozens of the district’s schools were represented, turnout was strongest in support of Johnson, Beattie, Linton, Harris and Putnam elementaries – all schools that could be closed under various options prepared for the school board by a Facilities Steering Planning Committee. Cache La Poudre Elementary and Middle Schools, Boltz and Preston middle schools could also be closed under one of the new options, including one that turns Kinard Middle School − currently a 100% choice-only school in southeast Fort Collins − into a neighborhood school.

“I feel it’s important for education for everyone to be here,” said Norman Vogel, a parent of two students who previously attended Johnson Elementary and another who is there now. “With the affluence of Fort Collins, and the people who live here, there’s got to be a way to raise money or get budgets raised to keep all of our schools open.

“Education’s our future.”

Beattie and Johnson elementaries, along with Blevins Middle School, were slated for closure under all four revised scenarios prepared by the steering committee and made public by the district Friday. Linton Elementary would be closed under three of those scenarios and converted to a 100% choice-only school, absorbing Harris Bilingual Elementary, under the fourth.

“I went to Harris when I was younger and it first opened,” parent Liz Rodarte said. “I went to Harris, and I’m bilingual now, because I’ve been able to keep up with it and now I have a son and daughter who will go to Harris. Everybody in the school knows everybody else. It’s a family.”

Many of the protestors wore shirts proudly displaying their school’s colors and name, and they chanted “Save our schools” together at times and individually at others, with those from Harris and several from the Putnam and Linton communities mixing in the Spanish version, “salva las escuelas” – save the schools.

Students from several of the schools paraded through the crowd, carrying signs with a variety of messages to support their schools. The scene was reminiscent, but even larger than, a similar protest outside a school board meeting in October, when Kingsley abandoned a previous plan to move Polaris Expeditionary Learning School and its instructional model into both Olander Elementary and Blevins Middle School and consolidate the district’s two alternative high schools, Centennial and Poudre Community Academy.

After putting that plan on hold, Kingsley and the Board of Education committed to a more transparent process that would incorporate more community feedback as the district addressed declining enrollment – particularly in its non-charter schools – and the associated reductions in per-pupil state funding.

That led to the creation of the Facilities Steering Planning Committee, a 37-member group that was formed with the help of an outsider facilitator, the Institute of Built Environment at Colorado State University. That committee developed four “draft scenarios” that were shared publicly March 19 and the revised scenarios Friday, each calling for the closure of five neighborhood schools along with programming and boundary changes.

And those schools listed for possible closure, in particular, were out in full force Tuesday to make sure their voices were heard.

“I’m here primarily for our families that can’t be here, because they don’t have the privilege of time,” Beattie Elementary counselor Stephanie Coleman said. “We have the highest percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch in the district, and we need to make sure, as a community, that those kids are protected. Putting them in schools two miles away is not equitable and not what is best for kids.”

Fifty-three people signed up in advance to share concerns, all but four of them listing the closures and consolidation process as their topic, during community comment at the board meeting. The Facilities Planning Steering Committee was scheduled to provide an update, including an explanation behind the revised scenarios, later that night.

The steering committee is scheduled to provide two or three final recommendations for closures, consolidations and boundary changes to the school board at its May 28 meeting. The Board of Education, which has the final say in the process, is scheduled to vote on those recommendations at its June 11 meeting.

