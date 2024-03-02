More than 40 seniors reunited with loved ones in North Las Vegas after years apart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – What seemed impossible turned out to be a dream come true. After years and years apart, a reunification from a special group that traveled from Mexico to be reunited with loved ones.

There were tears, hugs and so much joy for more than 40 Mexican seniors who reunited with their families ready to start a new life again with their loved ones.

One by one seniors walked out of buses not knowing that inside the center next to the closed Silver Nugget Casino in North Las Vegas, family members waited anxiously to see them.

All of them traveled from Hidalgo, Mexico, and embraced their loved ones on a stage for the first time in 10, 15, or 30 years. For some like Brigida Zamora Huerta, it’s been close to 20 years since she had seen her son.

“It’s a dream that I have always dreamed about, but now I have my family, all thanks to God,” she expressed.

Felipe Castro told 8 News Now Anchor Ozzy Mora about all the moments he missed out on with his mother.

“Sometimes some men don’t show emotion, I’ve never been the type to show my feelings, but anything to do with family, that changes,” Castro expressed.

The family thanked the organization behind it, Federacion Hidalguense Las Vegas USA. Its president, Isidro Maqueda Martin said each senior receives a 10-year visa through the program, Raices de Hidalgo.

“This organization has existed for 18 years, but reuniting families since 2017 and the money is thanks to the state of Hidalgo and families,” Martin explained.

Maqueda said they are the only group reuniting Mexican seniors with their families in the Las Vegas valley.

Federacion Hidalguense Las Vegas USA has been reuniting families since 2017. (KLAS)

It’s an opportunity for Brigida and Felipe to believe in hope once again.

Maqueda also said they will continue to reunite families if resources are available. In the meantime, the families say they are eager to make new memories and catch up on old times.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom also attended the event and told 8 News Now, that Las Vegas is a Spanish town and moments where we can honor culture is important.

