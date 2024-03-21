More than 40 positions to be cut after Centerville voters reject school levy

Mar. 20—More than 40 positions are set to be cut at Centerville Schools for the next school year after voters rejected a second consecutive tax levy.

On Tuesday, voters turned down a 3.9-mill $11.2 million tax levy to pay for district operating expenses. The defeat came four months after voters defeated a 5.9-mill, $12.9 million tax levy for day-to-day operating expenses (5.2 mill) and permanent improvements (0.7 mill).

Tuesday's vote was rejected by 53-47 ratio, according to unofficial, final results, while November's levy was rejected by a nearly 57-43 ratio.

In January, the Board of Education approved a phased reduction plan, one that committed to nearly $1.3 million in budget cuts from the district's general fund in the 2024-25 school year.

The first set of cuts, which were set into motion regardless of the levy outcome, are estimated to save $1.27 million in 2024-25. They include four teacher cuts (1 math, 1 science, 1 special education and 1 physical education) plus 10.5 others (5 special education aides, 2 custodians, 2.5 clerical positions and a bus driver).

With voters also rejecting Tuesday's levy, the district will implement an additional $3 million in reductions prior to the 2024-25 school year. That includes cutting about 11 certificated positions and 16 classified positions, plus increasing school and pay-to-participate fees, reducing service contracts, and raising building and field rental fees. Detailed information about the phased reduction plan was shared with the community in January.

Reductions are planned to be implemented in the 2024-25 school year, with an anticipated savings of an additional $1.62 million from the district's general fund. They include 10 teachers, half of them at the elementary school level, five special education teacher aides, 11 clerical positions and 75% of a school counselor position.

In addition, school fees will increase $50-$75, and pay-to-participate fees would rise 20%, among other moves.

Wesney previously told this news outlet that some of the positions Centerville will eliminate are those of staffers who have already retired or resigned or may retire or resign soon.

"Phase one of the reductions is really looking at retirements and resignations and how we can focus on that area to reduce some of our costs," he said.

Savings also will be made by "hiring essential staff at lowest starting salary to replace retiring staff," and increasing preschool tuition by 10% for typically developing students, among other steps.

Ohio allocates a lesser amount of funds to wealthier districts like Centerville than to other districts with less money.

The levy rejection followed repeated attempts by Centerville City Schools to outline its finances, explain why a levy was being put before voters again and garner pubic input.

"I'm really grateful to our Board of Education for the opportunity to hold five community forums over the past four months, where we could share information about district finances and listen to people's feedback," Superintendent Jon Wesney told this news outlet. "Asking taxpayers for more funding is never easy, but the way schools are funded in Ohio makes districts like Centerville much more reliant on local property taxes for the largest portion of our school funding. We will keep doing our best to share facts with our community as we move forward."

In a statement issued today, Wesney said district leaders will have to discuss a return to the ballot over the coming months.

"With the way schools are funded in Ohio, the need for additional funding will not go away, even with the reductions we are making," he said. "Our district receives a very small amount of state funding, so we are reliant on local property taxes for the largest portion of our school funding."

In addition, the amount the district receives each year from locally voted levies is frozen because of state law, Wesney said.

"This means our revenue remains relatively flat, so as costs increase, we're faced with continuing to make significant cuts or asking voters to approve additional funding in order to maintain quality educational programming and services," he said.