More than 40 grams of fentanyl, meth, heroin found at drug bust in Citrus Heights, police say

A drug bust in Citrus Heights resulted in authorities finding more than 40 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

Officers on the overnight shift saw suspected criminal activity Friday morning between two people at a gas stationby Lichen Drive, the Citrus Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“Both subjects attempted to walk away, and 38-year-old Jason Slater of Sacramento was stopped by officers after crossing Antelope Road and found to be on Post Release Community Supervision,” according to the post. “Slater had several warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.”

While searching Slater and his car, officers discovered $3,500 in cash, fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as “evidence of drug sales.” Police described the volume of narcotics in Slater’s possession as “over 40 grams.”

“Slater was arrested and transported to jail and the illegal contraband and drug sale proceeds were seized,” officials said.

Slater was being held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail on six felony charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance to possession with intent to sell, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted in connection with two warrants tied to drug charges from 2021 and 2023.

He’s expected to be arraigned on the new charges Tuesday afternoon.