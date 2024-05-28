More than 4,800 Oncor customers in Cherokee County without power

May 28—Tuesday morning's intense thunderstorms that passed through Cherokee County have resulted in a little more than 4,800 Oncor customers having lost electricity as of 12:31 p.m.

The information was obtained from the utility provider's online outage website.

The vast majority (4,527) of those powerless are located in Jacksonville.

While no estimated time of re-connection has been given, Oncor states that crews will work to get services restored as soon as safely possible.

At one point late Tuesday morning, about 100,000 accounts were without power in East Texas, with Smith (Tyler) County and Gregg (Longview) County being hit particularly hard.