MASSILLON ‒ About 4,300 First Energy customers in western Massillon and Tuscarawas Township have lost power as of 2:50 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A crew is investigating to determine the cause of the outages, according to the utility's outage map.

The map says the utility estimates that crews were expected to restore power by 5 p.m. A crew has arrived in western Massillon in one of two designated outage areas, the map says. While the next available crew will be dispatched to the other outage area to the west which includes much of state Route 93

The outage areas include much of Massillon west of state Route 21 and Ninth Street SW as well as neighborhoods off Pigeon Run Avenue SW, 17th Street SW, 17th Street NW, Millersburg Road SW, Cherry Road NW. Third Street NW and state Route 93. Many areas around state Route 172 between Kenyon Avenue and Alabama Avenue are also impacted.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: More than 4,300 in western Massillon, Tuscarawas Township lose power