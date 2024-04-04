More than $35,000 raised for family of slain Sayreville third-grader

SAYREVILLE - A Gofundme page has been established for the family of a 9-year-old third-grader at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, whose father has been charged with his murder.

The Christian Naszier Rivera Memorial Relief Fund, set up by Kristyne Felicies, had exceeded $35,000 by Wednesday afternoon and was continuing to grow towards its current goal of $50,000.

More than 550 people had contributed.

Manuel Rivera, 43, who worked for the Sayreville school district, was charged March 29 with his son's murder after the boy was found dead inside a burning four-door Nissan behind the high school on March 28. Rivera was also charged with aggravated arson, endangering the welfare of a child, and desecration of human remains.

A memorial for Christian Rivera set up at the Sayreville Junior Bombers field.

"On March 29, 2024 our family's life was shattered into pieces," the Gofundme page says. "A tragic event left us without our bright and shining superstar, 9-year-old Christian Naszier Rivera. Christian would light up the room whenever he entered. A charismatic, smart, loving son and brother, who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community."

His mother, sisters, family and close friends are "blindsided " by the loss of this beautiful soul, the page says.

"No parent plans on burying their child," the page says. "Any amount you're willing to contribute will be greatly appreciated. If you are unable to contribute money at this time, please share with your friends and family, as this would mean to world to us."

Manuel Rivera left a suicide note saying this is how it ends for him and his son after setting his vehicle on fire March 28 in the parking lot of the high school with the body of his 9-year-old child inside.

He also sent a video apologizing to his family for his actions and asking for him and his son to be cremated, adding he will see other family in the afterlife.

More: Sayreville man charged with murder after son found dead inside burning car

"I know we couldn't live without each other," the letter states, according to court documents. "Today is the day that death does us part."

Rivera, however, who had been inside the burning vehicle and suffered burns throughout his body and a laceration around his neck, was able to get out of the car and remained near the vehicle as it burned before police officers and firefighters arrived. He remains in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

He made no attempt to rescue his son from inside the burning car, court documents state.

The criminal complaint alleges Rivera caused his son's death and then set the vehicle on fire with the child on the rear seat of the vehicle.

Sayreville police responded around 10:45 p.m. March 28 to the rear of the high school on a report of a vehicle fire.

Arriving officers found the Nissan on fire and a man, later identified as Rivera, outside the vehicle with burns and a laceration to his throat.

The body of the child was later found in the vehicle.

Courts documents show Sayreville police also received a 911 call in which the caller said her stepfather, Rivera, was missing and had left the home with her 9-year-old brother. The caller said Rivera was threatening to kill himself and the boy.

Video surveillance from the high school shows a vehicle pulling into a parking spot shortly before its starts to burn. After the Nissan is on fire, the video shows Rivera gets out of the vehicle and remains nearby until first responders arrive on scene, according to court documents.

"At no time is Mr. Rivera seen attempting to care for the victim," court documents state.

Investigators found large amounts of gasoline throughout the vehicle and clothing drenched in gasoline.

Investigators spoke to the 911 caller and witnesses at the caller's home who indicated she and Rivera were having marital issues and he sent her the video on her phone.

Investigators also found a handwritten letter in the rear of the family's garage.

"The letter was a suicide note in which Mr. Rivera apologized to his family for his actions and wrote ‘This is how it ends for me and (redacted name) I know we couldn't live without each other. Today is the day that death does us part,’” court documents state.

The child was a member of the Sayreville Junior Bombers Youth Football and Cheer.

