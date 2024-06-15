More than 300 used cars up for auction in Pennsylvania next week

More than 300 used cars are up for auction in Pennsylvania next week.

The auction is being held in the Harrisburg area on June 18 at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.

Sedans, SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from brands like Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, GMC and Jeep are all available at the auction.

Pre-registration is mandatory, and anyone wanting to bid on a car must pre-register before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Click here for the registration form.

