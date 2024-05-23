More than 300 U.S. flags to be posted for Memorial Day weekend at Perry High School

Steve Toohey, president of Operation: Flags of Freedom, unfolds a flag during a previous Memorial Day weekend display in Perry Township.

PERRY TWP. – A Memorial Day weekend tribute is returning to western Stark County this weekend.

The 11th annual Operation: Flags of Freedom Memorial Day service is slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday on the Perry High School grounds, 3737 13th St. SW.

More than 300 U.S. flags will be positioned starting at 9 a.m. Friday in front of the high school. Volunteers are welcome to assist with raising the patriotic banners.

Steve Toohey, president of Flags of Freedom, said the volunteer group continues to display the red, white and blue colors at public events so no one forgets the sacrifices made by all veterans, but mainly fallen U.S. military service members and Marines.

Steve Toohey, president of Operation Flags of Freedom, said it has been his pleasure to help honor U.S. military veterans over the years during Memorial Day weekend.

"These men and women are truly some of the greatest Americans ever," said Toohey, adding that the flags will be available for public viewing through Memorial Day.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier is the scheduled keynote speaker on Saturday, which includes participation by the Stark County Sheriffs Department Color Guard and Honor Guard.

The ceremony will include the reading of the local fallen heroes with bell ringing, placement of a memorial wreath at the Perry Memorial and a tribute to military prisoners of war and those missing in action. Country music artist Ricky Lee is to perform.

There will also be suicide awareness field with 154 military boots positioned, representing one week ( 22 per day) of suicides by veterans.

Operation Flags of Freedom will have its 28-foot American flag parade float available for public viewing.

The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and pastries will be available at no cost following the ceremony.

The service will move into the Perry school theater if weather is uncooperative, Toohey said.

Hero run/walk, Calvary Cemetery service slated Monday in west Stark County

The sixth annual Hero Run 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday along 13th Street SW in Perry Township. The starting point will be at Perry High School.

In addition, a short memorial service is slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Flags are to be placed at the graves of the 2,300 veterans who are buried there.

The free event is set in front of Calvary's office, Toohey said. Volunteers are welcome to assist with placing flags at gravesites.

Refreshments will also be available at no cost.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Operation: Flags of Freedom event set Memorial Day weekend in Perry