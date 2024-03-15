More than 30 Wisconsin children on national missing children list

There are more than 30 missing Wisconsin children, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The list includes 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who has been missing since Feb. 20 from Two Rivers.

About half of the children are from the Milwaukee area — some who disappeared in the last year, others have been missing for decades.

Since 2019, the Journal Sentinel has partnered with the National Center to share news and information about missing children reported in the state. Here's a look at each of the missing Wisconsin children on the list.

It includes links to more information on the National Center website about each missing child. There's also information about how to help and who to contact.

The state Department of Justice also has a database of missing and exploited children and adults which shares photos and information about the persons. You can find that resource here.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: National missing children list has more than 30 from Wisconsin