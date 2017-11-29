More than 200 search for missing three-year-old North Carolina girl

(Reuters) - More than 200 investigators were part of a manhunt for a 3-year-old girl who went missing about three days ago from a rural North Carolina county, and residents were asked to search woods and sheds on their property for clues, police said on Wednesday.

Mariah Woods was last seen on Sunday evening at her home in a mobile home park in Jacksonville. Helicopters, search dogs and military troops have been dispatched to help in the search in the coastal county, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told a news conference.

"Our goal is to bring Mariah back," he said, adding the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with state authorities have also been taking part in the search.

Miller said authorities have conducted more than 100 interviews and followed more than 140 leads but would not comment on details of the search.

The girl's mother, Kristy Woods, told authorities she last saw her daughter on Sunday night when she put her to bed. Her boyfriend checked on the girl about an hour later.

By the next morning, the girl had disappeared and the couple contacted the Onslow County Sheriff's Office to report her missing, authorities said.







(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)