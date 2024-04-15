More than 200 parking meters coming to portions of Price Street in Pismo Beach

TechCrunch

Heya, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the past few days in tech. Google's annual enterprise-focused dev conference, Google Cloud Next, dominated the headlines -- and we had plenty of coverage from the event. Lorenzo wrote about how hackers stole over ~340,000 Social Security numbers from government consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA).