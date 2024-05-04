More than 200 law enforcement officers from across Louisiana come to Lafayette for training

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– This week, more than 200 law enforcement officers from across Louisiana came to the hub city for Louisiana’s City Marshal and Constable Training Conference. It’s the first time in the 62 years of the conference that it’s been held in Lafayette.

“We look at different things that police officers are doing, and we try to do things better,” Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said. “As the president, it means a lot to me that so many law enforcement agencies came out.”

“We have so many agencies here and everybody is participating. It’s just a time where everybody is coming together, and we’re doing new training. We’re getting new equipment. We want everybody to be at a certain level, so we can look at the community and tell the community, ‘We’re doing everything we can to keep you safe,'” he added.

Some of that new training included lessons about fentanyl and opioids, stopping bleeding, shooting and leadership.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser also stopped by to thank the marshals and constables from Acadiana and Louisiana for the work they do every day.

“I think anytime you can thank law enforcement for the job they do, for the work they do, we should do it. Whenever I see an officer in uniform, I always walk up and say, ‘Thank you.’ They put their life on the line every day. A lot of people don’t thank the constables and these folks but everybody in law enforcement, everyone that wears that uniform puts their life at risk,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

