More than 20 rounds fired during central Fresno shooting. The shooter remains loose

Three people were shot in central Fresno after more than 20 rounds of gunfire went off Thursday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex parking lot near the intersection of Hughes and Dakota avenues.

Multiple units with the Fresno Police responded to the scene, where officers initially located one shooting victim, then soon after discovered a second and third person who’d been shot.

Police did not immediately know what led up to the shooting or why shots were fired.

Lt. Marcus Gray II said one of the victims drove himself to a local hospital, while the two others were transported via ambulance.

The conditions of all three men were not known, Gray said.

Gray said during the shooting, multiple vehicles also were struck in the parking lot.

Police did not have any suspect information to give at the time and no weapon had yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.