More than 2,600 without power following Tuesday storms

May 8—Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power Tuesday night as storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and tornadoes tracked into the region.

As of 8:05 a.m., there were 2,626 without service, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. Darke County accounted for 2,450 outages.

There were nearly 8,000 in the dark in Butler and Warren counties combined around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Duke Energy's online outage map, though that number fell to around 2,500 by 11:30 p.m.

The majority of outages initially were in Darke County, which had 940 customers in the dark at 8:10 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map. By 9:05 p.m., that number swelled, with 4,322 AES customers without power.

Following are outages reported by county as of 8:13 a.m. Tuesday by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and the Darke Rural Electric Co-op:

Darke: 2,450

Butler: 4

Warren: 9

Montgomery: 4

Preble: 1

Greene: 4