More than 2,500 without power following Tuesday storms

May 8—Thousands of were without power Tuesday night as storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and tornadoes tracked into the region.

More than 2,500 are still without electricity late Wednesday morning, mainly in Darke County, with more than 2,400 without service, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

There were nearly 8,000 in the dark in Butler and Warren counties combined around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Duke Energy's online outage map, though that number fell to around 2,500 by 11:30 p.m. and power has since been restored to all but around a few dozen customers.

Following are outages reported by county as of 8:35 a.m. Wednesday by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and the Darke Rural Electric Co-op:

Darke: 2,453

Warren: 37

Butler: 7

Montgomery: 7

Greene: 4

Preble: 1