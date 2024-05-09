More than $2.5 million announced by Senator Manchin for health centers in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More than $2.5 million was announced by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for health centers in Raleigh and McDowell counties.

$2,791,484 from the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Community Health Systems in the Beckley area of Raleigh County and the Tug River Health Association in the Gary area of McDowell County.

I am pleased HHS is investing more than $2.7 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. Our health centers are the backbone of our communities and deserve this essential funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable health services. Senator Manchin

The amount awarded to each location includes:

Raleigh County: $1,682,082 – Community Health Systems – Beckley

McDowell County: $1,109,402 – Tug River Health Association – Gary

