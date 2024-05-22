More than 12,000 ComEd customers without power following high winds and overnight storms

Thousands were without power after a line of storms blew into the area overnight, bringing strong winds, dust storms and transit delays.

More than 12,000 customers were without power across the state Wednesday morning, according to ComEd. A total of 670 outages were reported as of 9 a.m., including 225 in Cook County affecting more than 2,600 people. Nearly 2,500 people were also affected in DuPage and Lake counties.

Tuesday night, winds gusted up to 75 mph in portions of central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Temperatures rose shy of 90 degrees. The National Weather Service said it received 23 tornado reports in the Midwest, with most in Iowa. About 60 miles west of Des Moines, multiple people were killed by a tornado that leveled a small town, officials said. Responders are still counting the number of fatalities.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornados in the Chicago area, but officials are out monitoring the damage. Illinois State Police had issued a dust storm warning on I-55 near McLean Tuesday afternoon.

Amid strong winds, downed powerlines and track obstructions were causing delays on the CTA Yellow Line and Metra Milwaukee North Line early Wednesday.