More than 100 show for meeting on MLK Jr. Boulevard project near downtown Lansing

Lansing — Clarence Walker doesn't understand why the city of Lansing is once again pursuing another transformation of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near downtown.

Construction work upset the Westside neighborhoods in the 1990s, when he said his grandmother felt forced to sell her home along the north-south boulevard near the Capitol campus.

"It doesn't make any sense," he said Thursday, when more than 100 people, largely in opposition, crammed into a small room at Letts Community Center for an open house about a plan to rework one of Lansing's most well-known roads this summer.

Many residents said they have only learned about the project in the last week or so.

Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick, right, fields questions about the city's plans to revamp a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, during a community meeting at Letts Community Center. Plans include removing a median near downtown.

MLK Jr. Boulevard is expected to shrink from a six-lane road, sometimes seven with a turn lane, to five lanes. The large median would disappear, replaced by green space on the downtown side.

The work will happen in tandem with a few related projects: A sewer project starts in April and will tear up many of the trees in the median and nearby.

Because of the sewer project, the city has opted to do the construction project, using more than $1.2 million in state funds dedicated for changing one lane roads into two lanes. The road project is expected to cost $3 million.

The MLK Jr. Boulevard work is based on how to best adjust the road to handle the two-way conversion of Ottawa and Allegan streets, said Andy Kilpatrick, public service director for the city, who fielded questions at Letts Thursday for more than an hour.

Carol Rall, who has lived for 40 years on the Westside, said the project is not necessary and shouldn't be a city priority.

"I'm vested and invested here and I don't see how this project enhances the neighborhood at all," she said.

Ethan Rose and Joy Stone of Lansing look at proposed reconstruction plans, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, during a community meeting at Letts Community Center, where Lansing officials informed Westside Neighborhood residents about the city's forthcoming plan to remove a median on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Some residents aired concerns that the road project is secretly a handout for developers interested in building in the area, which Kilpatrick said is not true.

Kilpatrick acknowledged developer Sam Eyde's Capitol Loop owns much of two blocks nearest to Interstate 496, but he said no land is changing hands in the project. The extra green space on the east side will be owned by the state Department of Transportation, and the city has not had discussions with Eyde about the property nor the road project, he said.

Eyde could not be immediately reached for comment.

Westside Neighborhood resident Clarence Walker questions Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, during a community meeting at Letts Community Center. Lansing officials hosted the meeting to share information about plans to remove a median on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near downtown.

One of the key objections voiced Thursday was why the project will put the extra green space on the east side of the road, along the state-owned Hall of Justice property and mostly state land. The west side of the street, with residential homes facing MLK Jr. Boulevard, will stay largely the same.

Kilpatrick said extending the western portion would add state or city owned property that residents would have had to maintain and disrupting curbs on both sides could add to the cost of the project.

The initial design of this summer's proposed project took into account the historic sidewalks and curbs and will restore it to how it was in the 1980s.

Kilpatrick said residents seem interested in keeping some form of a median, and the project could include small 6-foot-wide medians at some intersections. Bids for the project are expected to be opened next week.

Many of the residents asked about the safety of the changes, saying they like to pause on the median to gauge the next crowd of cars.

Kilpatrick said there are a variety of factors in road safety and he compared the current road to a similar stretch on Pennsylvania Avenue, which has no median, finding there were fewer crashes on the Pennsylvania stretch than on the Martin Luther King Jr. stretch.

"In this situation I don't believe either a boulevard or five lanes are safer," he said.

A median can be a physical barrier but also can encourage faster speeds, and plans to add a turn lane could help reduce rear-end crashes, so there would be tradeoffs, Kilpatrick said.

Signage seen Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, near the corner of West Kalamazoo Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near where the city plans to revamp Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by removing a median.

Heath Lowry, president of the Westside Neighborhood Association, said the meeting helped him and others to understand the project better and to hear the reasons it was started: To use state two-way road money and to work on accessibility to neighborhoods.

He said he remains interested in whether the homeowners on the west side of the street could be compensated or helped in some way. The project will make the northbound lanes closer to their homes, potentially lowering their property values and quality of life.

Christopher Greene-Szmadzinski said he thinks the project is a good start to fixing some historical wrongs.

"There used to be shops and apartments on both sides. This road was a scar between the Westside and downtown," he said. "This is a step in making downtown whole, but I don't think it's a final step."

Cheryl Brand said she remained opposed to the project.

"It's fixing a situation that's not broken," she said.

Kilpatrick said trees ripped out for the project on the west side of the street will not get replaced until after a major sewer project planned for 2026-2027.

