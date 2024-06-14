More than 100 people stranded by water currents while tubing in the Salt River

Vivian Barrett, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

More than 100 people were stranded in the Salt River on Friday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Approximately 100-150 tubers were stuck near Pirates Island, officials said. The Sheriff's Office was helping the tubers get to a pickup location.

There have been no reported drownings.

Tubers were stranded because of swift currents and high waters, Tonto National Park said in a post on X.

