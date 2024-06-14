More than 100 people stranded by water currents while tubing in the Salt River

More than 100 people were stranded in the Salt River on Friday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Approximately 100-150 tubers were stuck near Pirates Island, officials said. The Sheriff's Office was helping the tubers get to a pickup location.

There have been no reported drownings.

ATTENTION: The public is urged to avoid Water Users Day-Use Area while @mcsoaz assists recreational users that have been stranded at Pirates Island on the Lower Salt River due to swift currents and high water. The gates are closed at Water Users while MCSO brings them ashore. pic.twitter.com/dOq7Ih2NBG — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 14, 2024

Tubers were stranded because of swift currents and high waters, Tonto National Park said in a post on X.

