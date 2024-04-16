More than 100 people across 11 states spotted a fireball in the sky on April 13. Did you?

Last week featured both a total solar eclipse and a mid-week fireball, and over the weekend, another fireball added to the space phenomena seen in the sky.

The American Meteor Society received 139 reports about a fireball seen on Saturday, April 13, at around 9:08 p.m.

Sightings of the fireball were reported between 8:05 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. in Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Of those reports, five were logged in Delaware in the cities of Wilmington, Newark, Dover and Millsboro.

In this photo posted on the American Meteor Society's website, Mark K. spotted a fireball at 9:07 p.m. in Northford, Connecticut. The fireball was seen in 11 states and was reported 139 times.

The first Delaware sighting was reported at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday in Wilmington and said to last for about 3.5 seconds.

At 9:05 p.m., Joe N. spotted the fireball in Dover and said it lasted for about 3.5 seconds.

“About five to 10 minutes later my wife and I also saw what I believe was the Starlink train satellite to the left of the meteor sighting. Moving in the direction of the meteor sighting,” he said.

Alison D. in Millsboro reported a fireball sighting at 9:10 p.m. that lasted for about 7.5 seconds.

At 9:12 p.m., Lindsey W. spotted the fireball in Wilmington, reporting that it lasted for about 3.5 seconds.

“I am a scientist (not an astronomer). I have never seen something like that before in my life. I’ve seen shooting stars up in the sky but this was so close,” she said.

Shortly after, Sally D. in Newark reported a fireball sighting at 9:15 p.m. and said it lasted for about 1.5 seconds.

“This was an awesome sight to see!” she said.

Reports from other states featured similar remarks, with Mark K. posting both a photo and video of Saturday’s fireball sighting from Northford, Connecticut. He observed the fireball at 9:07 p.m. and reported that it lasted for about 3.5 seconds.

