More than 10,000 human remains uncovered on suspected serial killer’s farm, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For decades, police have been trying to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer, and last month, authorities made another breakthrough discovery.

On May 21, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana announced human remains recovered from Fox Hollow Farm, the former home of Herb Baumeister in 1996, have been identified as Jeffrey Jones. He was reported missing in August 1993.

According to the coroner’s office, Jones is the third victim to be identified after more than 10,000 charred human remains, including bones, fragments, and body parts were uncovered at the Fox Hollow Farm.

Investigators said they have four additional DNA profiles that have not yet been identified, bringing the total number of presumed victims to 12.

“Because many of the remains were found burnt and crushed, this investigation is extremely challenging; however, the team of law enforcement and forensic specialists working the case remain committed,” Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said in a statement. “A special thanks goes to the very talented and hardworking people at the FBI, Indiana State Police Laboratory, Dr. Krista Latham of the Biology & Anthropology Department at the University of Indianapolis, and DNA experts from Texas-based Othram Laboratory.”

Officials said Jones’ remains were identified through an “extensive forensic genetic genealogy investigation” conducted by the FBI and the coroner’s office. The four additional unidentified DNA profiles will also be sent to the FBI for genetic genealogy investigation.

Investigators believe Baumeister, a businessman and married father of three, lured gay men to his home in the mid-80s and mid-90s before killing them and dumping their bodies at the Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield about 16 miles north of Indianapolis.

According to Nexstar affiliate WXIN, the investigation into Baumeister began in 1996 when the alleged killer’s 15-year-old son “stumbled upon bones while on the family’s 18-acre estate.” Baumeister killed himself a short time later in July 1996 as investigators sought to question him.

