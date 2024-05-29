More than 1,100 arrested for DUI in California over Memorial Day weekend

More than 1,100 people in California were arrested for driving under the influence over Memorial Day weekend, officials with the California Highway Patrol announced.

Over the holiday weekend, CHP conducted a “maximum enforcement period” that began at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 24 and ran until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

Officials said 1,350 arrests were made, with 1,106 of them being DUI-related, an average of one DUI arrest every four minutes over the 78-hour enforcement period.

“Sadly, 42 people were killed in crashes on California’s roads during the MEP,” CHP said in a news release. “Among the 17 vehicle occupants who were killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction, eight were not wearing a seatbelt.”

Nearly 32,000 traffic citations were issued during the same period for violations that included:

19,000 citations issued for excessive speed

800 citations issued for drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour

Some 1,850 citations for seatbelt violations

More than 2,000 distracted driving citations

According to the highway safety agency, Memorial Day to Labor Day are the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers and passengers.

“Even when it’s not a Maximum Enforcement Period, let’s continue to work together to make responsible choices: drive sober, avoid distractions, follow speed limits, and always buckle up,” the release stated.

