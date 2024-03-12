More than 1,000 seriously injured Ukrainians treated in Germany

More than 1,000 seriously injured or ill Ukrainians have received medical treatment in Germany since the beginning of the Russian war in February 2022.

In addition to 692 soldiers, civilians, including children, were among the patients, the Interior Ministry and Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

So far, 3,137 patients have been admitted in hospitals throughout the European Union.

Caring for those affected is a human obligation, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday at an event at Cologne/Bonn Airport to mark the treatment of the 1000th patient.

Many soldiers, but also civilians, suffered terrible injuries as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's murderous war, she said.

"Seeing the seriously injured children after the Russian missile attacks is heartbreaking for all of us," said Faeser.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that the fact that more than 1,000 patients from Ukraine had been treated in German hospitals gave "an idea of the immeasurable suffering caused by Putin's cruel war of aggression."

The Russian president is pursuing the perfidious strategy of bombing hospitals and healthcare infrastructure, Lauterbach said.

"Germany is proud to have provided excellent care for so many seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers," said Lauterbach. "This is recognized in Ukraine and will continue."

German Minister of the Interior and Home Affairs Nancy Faeser attends the second "Physical Activity Summit" in Berlin's Olympic Park. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa