More than 1,000 permits processed at first Allegheny County license to carry event in 2024

Over 1,000 permits were processed at the first Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office satellite license-to-carry event of the year.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, people who live in the county could go to the Jefferson Hills Municipal Center to get a new license to carry permit or renew an existing one.

The sheriff’s office says throughout the day, they processed 1,249 permits.

The office holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. To get a permit, those who attend need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

The next event is scheduled for May 11 at the North Fayette Community Center. Click here for more information.

