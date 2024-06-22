"We need morals back": Lauren Boebert preaches Ten Commandments on Bannon podcast

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) defended a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments be hung in the state’s classrooms, arguing to Steve Bannon that America needs morals.

“We need morals back in our nation, back in our schools. If there's anything we are going to present in front of our children, it’s going to be, it should be the word of God,” Boebert told Bannon on his “War Room” podcast. “It’s not some woke fad of the day that you can get canceled for believing in 10 years from now."

Boebert claimed children could benefit from a religious message, one which critics say violates the fundamental constitutional principle of the separation of church and state. The Colorado congresswoman highlighted the Bible’s anti-adultery message, weeks after showing up to support Donald Trump as he stood trial for payments he made to hide his affair with Stormy Daniels.

"Also listed in the Ten Commandments is 'Thou shalt not steal.' Maybe the Left and some of these politicians are having a meltdown over having that, right there, listed in our classrooms — Thou shalt not steal,” Boebert, whose son was arrested in February on property theft charges, went on to say, per Meidas Touch News.

Boebert, who purported to be a champion of the word of God, drew attention in 2023 for committing lewd acts in public during a performance of “Beetlejuice,” which got her and her date thrown out of a Denver theater.

Meanwhile, Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump and the chief architect of the infamous “Muslim ban,” faces an impending prison sentence for violating a Congressional subpoena issued by the January 6th select committee after a federal appeals judge denied his plea to remain free on Thursday.

Boebert faces a Tuesday primary in Colorado’s 4th congressional district, which she chose to run in after nearly losing her seat in 2022.