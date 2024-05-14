Moraine man sentenced to prison in child sex case

May 13—A Moraine man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges connected to child sexual abuse.

Cameron David Benjamin, 21, was sentenced May 8 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Angelina Jackson to eight to 12 years in prison, according to court documents. He also was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Benjamin originally was charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, two counts of importuning and four counts of corrupting another with drugs.

As part of a plea agreement, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, one count of importuning and two counts of corrupting another with drugs, court records said.

The investigation into Benjamin when the child's parents reported abuse allegations to the Moraine Police Division, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Benjamin is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.