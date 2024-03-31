Mora County Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon FEMA office expands to help with influx of claims

MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the FEMA Claims Office in Mora will have a new facility.

The claims office for the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will consist of two buildings and a parking lot behind the Mora County Courthouse.

County officials said that with more claims being filed, extra space and additional staff were desperately needed.

The new facility will open on Monday, April 1, and will have the same hours.

