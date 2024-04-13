Mora announces intentions to run for Live Oak City Council

Apr. 12—Cruz Mora, who previously ran for positions on the Live Oak City Council, announced this week that he intends to once again seek an at-large seat.

In 2020, Mora was one of seven candidates running for two seats on the council, but eventually lost. He ran again in other elections in the following years, including most recently in the November 2022 election where he received 14.37% of the vote, narrowly losing to current Councilmember Jeramy Chapdelaine who received 15.63% of the vote.

On this year's November ballot, Mora said he is vying for one of two of the open at-large seats on the council.

Mora, who said he is a health care policy analyst for the California Department of Health Care Services, is the son of Mexican immigrants. He described himself as a "longtime community leader in Live Oak" and if elected, he would become the first LGBTQ+ person to ever be elected to the council.

"I am running for Live Oak City Council to bring new energy and innovative solutions to our beloved and growing city. Our community deserves a council member who will actively listen, collaborate, and advocate for the well-being and prosperity of every resident," Mora said in a statement. "My background as a state policy analyst has equipped me with the tools to address our challenges head-on, from revitalizing our historic downtown district to ensuring clean air and water for all. As a city councilmember, I will immediately get to work on delivering clean water by prioritizing our infrastructure, enhancing food security and access, and improving transparency at city hall. I pledge to be a voice for all of Live Oak, not just the few. It would be an honor to represent you."

Cruz said he expected to receive his bachelor's degree in public administration from California State University, Chico, next month. In his spare time, he said he serves as the northern regional director of the California Young Democrats Labor Caucus, is a committee member of the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee, and "actively participates" in Live Oak City Council meetings to "raise awareness on issues impacting residents."

To learn more about his campaign, visit VoteCruzMora.com or email Hello@VoteCruzMora.com.