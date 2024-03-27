Mor Furniture will move into old Bed Bath & Beyond building in Apple Valley

A Southern California-based furniture retailer is moving into the building that formerly housed the Apple Valley Bed Bath & Beyond.

Mor Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers in the U.S., will soon occupy the abandoned building situated between Best Buy and Ultra Beauty in the Jess Ranch Marketplace. Town of Apple Valley spokeswoman Sarah Krieg confirmed that Mor Furniture was moving into the vacant building.

Mor Furniture prepares to move into the building that recently housed Bed Bath & Beyond in the Jess Ranch Marketplace in Apple Valley.

On Tuesday, scaffolding was seen at the front and rear of the building as a crew prepared to modify the exterior.

Several curious residents also visited the building, where they stopped and took a few photos of the structure.

“What’s going in here?” Apple Valley resident Susan Kline asked the Daily Press, as she sat inside her Toyota Camry in front of the building.

Mor Furniture

Mor Furniture for Less started in 1977 in San Diego as a single waterbed store and quickly grew to multiple locations, company officials said.

In 1983, the company opened a location in Spokane, Washington, followed by Portland, Oregon in 1984. By 1987, there were stores located throughout San Diego, Portland, Spokane, and Seattle, Washington.

During the 1990’s, Mor Furniture for Less grew along the West Coast, under the name Bedroom Superstore, with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, and California, including Bakersfield and Fresno.

Scaffolding on the rear of the building that once housed Bed Bath & Beyond in the Jess Ranch Marketplace in Apple Valley. Mor Furniture is planning to move into the building.

With over 500 employees and 36 stores in seven states, Mor Furniture is an industry-leading retailer that consistently ranks among the top 100 furniture retailers in the U.S., the company stated.

Originally family-owned and operated, Mor was acquired by one of its suppliers in 2020.

For more information, visit morfurniture.com.

Bed, Bath, Beyond and bankruptcy

In 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and announced the closing of all its U.S. locations, including the store in Apple Valley.

The big box retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a U.S. District Court in New Jersey, which meant the permanent closure of 360 nationwide locations, including 41 in California.

Executives stated that Bed Bath & Beyond, and the 120 Buy Buy Baby locations, would be shuttered by June 30, 2023.

The closure of Bed Bath & Beyond follows years of dismal sales and losses, store closures, and numerous failed turnaround plans.

In 2020, the Apple Valley store was spared from the chopping block when the company announced the closing of 200 stores over two years.

That year, the currently shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond on Amargosa Road in Victorville was one of nearly 63 stores the home goods retailer said they had planned to close.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Mor Furniture moves into old Bed Bath & Beyond building in Apple Valley