Moped driver dead after losing control in east Las Vegas valley: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A moped driver is dead after he lost control in the east Las Vegas valley Monday evening, according to Metro police.

Around 6:50 p.m., Metro police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a moped in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Sandra Road near Washington Avenue.

Police said the driver of the moped lost control and fell into a median. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be a factor at this time, police said.

RTC Southern Nevada said Nellis Boulevard was closed in both directions between Washington Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

