Moove over developers. Livestock show helps keep Santa Rosa connected to its country roots

The first time Leah Rutherford participated in a Santa Rosa County livestock show she was 6 and the farm animal she displayed before assembled judges was a bunny.

She's now 18, a highly decorated champion and, as a high school senior, on tap to compete in her final show at the Santa Rosa County Agri-plex. She's graduated from fuzzy little rabbits to heavyweight steers and heifers and she said she's looking forward to facing off one last time against a seasoned field of fellow livestock warriors.

"Over the past few years, the competition has really intensified," she said. "This year we're all buckled down, we've really gotten into it. This is our last show at the Santa Rosa County Fair and we want to do our best going out."

Santa Rosa County's Fair and Youth Live Stock Show will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Agri-plex complex that houses the June Ates covered arena, livestock barns and an exhibition hall, all on 25 acres of land that doubles as the home of the county fair.

Soon to be added at the Agri-plex is a commercial kitchen that is going to be built using a $525,000 Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services grant. Kyle Holley, the chairman of the Santa Rosa County Fair Board of Directors, said plans are to use the facility as a cannery to help small farmers get home-grown products to market more efficiently.

Leah Rutherford exercises Smoke Show as she prepares the steer for the upcoming Santa Rosa County Fair and Youth Live Stock Competition on Friday, March 29, 2024. The annual fair and livestock competition is April 5-6

The aspiring young future farmers who will come to Milton from across the region this weekend have had 100 days to raise the animals they will present to judges and get them to "market weight," according to Holley.

Competitors get the animals when they are 6 to 8 months old, Rutherford said. They break them and bring them to show at the prospect stage, which is where younger, less experienced show animals get their first taste of the competition. The animals come back again as "market" livestock to be auctioned off following their showing.

Pigs, steers, which are castrated bulls, and heifers, which are female cattle that have not been bred, are all shown and judged as part of the competition. Later in the day an auction will be conducted at which the raised livestock will be sold to the highest bidder.

Holley said that in the last five years or so the livestock show has been able to provide about $225,000 in scholarship dollars to area students as a result of auction sales.

Any student is permitted to bring livestock to the spring show, so long as he or she is associated with a 4-H organization, Holley said.

The competition among students is not about raising a pet, it's meant as a valuable lesson in agricultural production.

"It's food," Holley said. "I look at it as an exciting way for kids to apply the agricultural sciences, a way to turn their passion into money."

This year's event arrives at a time when agricultural land in Santa Rosa County is being swallowed up by developers eager to capitalize on the need for housing in one of the fastest growing real estate markets in the entire country. Land acquisition and zoning changes being made to allow for smaller lot sizes and higher density development on land traditionally used to raise crops or livestock are being met with calls to keep the country country.

Not only has the growth created a potential long term threat to the thriving agricultural economy in Santa Rosa County, it's also brought in young people from across the country who are unfamiliar with farming as a way of life. Seeing those kids attending the livestock show is part of what keeps Dave Phillips, who's in his 20th year as a volunteer, returning for more.

"We have kids that come here who have never seen cows, never seen a hog. When you see the young un's come in and see this for the first time, it's like they're in Disney World," Phillips said. "It's what's kept me out here."

Rutherford said her involvement with the livestock competition began as most things in her young life have, following in her 6 years older brother's footsteps. He played basketball, she played basketball. He got involved in baseball, she played T-ball.

It was after a since deceased teacher introduced her brother into showing livestock that Leah Rutherford found her passion.

"I followed right in with him," she said. "I started with the bunnies, got into raising pigs and moved on to steers and heifers, which I really love."

Rutherford said she's going to be competing with a steer named Smokeshow and a heifer she calls Gumbo. She's also got a prospect animal she's calling Last Ride in testament to her final livestock show.

She's also entering this year following three reconstructive surgeries to her leg. She was hurt showing a heifer at a Pensacola competition after the animal "got a little spooked," she said.

"I ended up under her," Rutherford said.

She said rather than the incident and injury scaring her away from the livestock competition, it made her love it all the more.

"That made me realize how much this meant," she said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa County Livestock Show returns to Agri-plex in Milton