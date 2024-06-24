New moot court facility brings training and trial practice to Westchester legal community

The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art moot court facility Thursday, welcoming luminaries and power players from across the legal field.

Those in attendance included Court of Appeals Chief Judge Rowan Wilson, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah, state Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-White Plains) and former Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace, who is now running for DA.

Clare Degnan, the Legal Aid Society's executive director, called the facility "a significant milestone for mandated representation in Westchester County."

The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County Executive Director Clare Degnan chats with Judge James Hyer at the opening of the Legal Aid Society's moot court facility in White Plains June 20, 2024.

"It is a place we can practice. It is a place we can bring people in," she said, emphasizing that the facility will enable attorneys "to actually talk to a client and say hello to their families."

Moot courts allow participants to hone their trial and advocacy skills in a court-like setting.

In addition to legal seminars, Degnan explained it is her intention to open up the moot courtroom to the wider legal community, allowing for trial practice by a variety of stakeholders, including law school students and practitioners in the family courts and youth courts.

The facility may even be used by prosecutors with the Westchester DA's Office.

John Nonna, the Westchester County attorney, opined that bringing together stakeholders from different parts of the legal system, including legal adversaries, into one room could foster collegiality and, perhaps, bring about a more amicable resolution of cases.

The facility will be adorned with the artwork of justice-impacted individuals, including those who have been incarcerated.

The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County unveiled its moot court facility in White Plains June 20, 2024.

"I feel honored. I've never done nothing like this before," said James Lennon, whose charcoal, pencil and acrylic works are hanging in the facility. "I don't really do art as much as I used to, so for them to motivate me to do some work feels good."

The facility is an entire renovated floor underneath the Legal Aid Society's offices in White Plains. It contains a moot courtroom, conference rooms and a kitchenette and lounge. There is also a community closet for Legal Aid clients to borrow court-appropriate attire, so they can put their best foot forward in a courtroom setting.

The facility will house the Westchester outpost of the Center for Community Alternatives, a non-profit that promotes alternatives to incarceration.

Sherry Levin Wallach, the Legal Aid Society's deputy executive director, emphasized the important function public defenders perform, observing that "our team provides outstanding representation day in and day out, and tirelessly."

Chief Judge Rowan Wilson speaks at Westchester Legal Aid Society's grand opening of the moot court room and training center in White Plains June 20, 2024.

Wilson, the chief judge on New York's Court of Appeals, spoke of the importance of supporting indigent defense, which was mandated in 1963 by the U.S. Supreme Court in its landmark decision, Gideon v. Wainwright.

"Indigent legal defense is barely funded properly in this state, and we're one of the states that funds it the best," Wilson said. "That's really sort of a tragedy."

That's why the new initiative is a "testament to Westchester Legal Aid," Wilson said, because it may serve "as a way, perhaps, to convince others that a bit more funding, maybe a lot more funding, for indigent legal defense will actually benefit everyone in the state."

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: White Plains moot court opens resources to Westchester legal community