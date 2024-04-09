Moorpark students take in partial solar eclipse

In the minutes before the peak at 11:11 a.m. Monday, science teacher Jennifer King projected a live satellite image of the southwestern U.S. on the board in her classroom at Chaparral Middle School in Moorpark.

A dark circle spread across northern Mexico as the total solar eclipse headed for Texas.

Moorpark did not experience a total solar eclipse, but like the rest of Southern California it did get a clear vantage point of a partial solar eclipse as the moon covered just shy of 50% of the sun.

King's class of sixth graders stepped outside with homemade pinhole projectors and protective eclipse glasses for a gander at the partially obscured sun.

