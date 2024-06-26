The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help after a body was found Sunday night on the side of Highway 118 in a rural area of Moorpark.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the CHP received a call of a body lying in the road west of Montair Drive. Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries, the CHP said. Fire personnel tried to perform life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified him as an 88-year-old Moorpark man. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP said they determined the man had been struck by a vehicle based on his injuries, physical evidence and information from witnesses. The witnesses described the vehicle as possibly a large, dark-colored pickup, which drove westbound without stopping after the crash, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP's Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Moorpark man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 118