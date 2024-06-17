Moorpark College named finalist for $1 million national prize

Moorpark College has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2025 Aspen Prize, a $1 million award for the nation's top community college.

The nonprofit Aspen Institute announced the finalists June 11. It's the second time in a row Moorpark College has made the top 10 for the biennial prize. This cycle, they're the only California college.

"This recognition is an incredible honor," President Julius Sokenu said in a news release. "It’s also a testament to the work Moorpark College does each year to improve our students’ experiences and support their success."

Ventura and Oxnard colleges both made Aspen's 150-school shortlist, chosen from more than 1,000 schools nationwide, but were not on the list of 20 semi-finalists announced in May.

The Washington, D.C.-based institute identifies its top 150 using data on a college's general student outcomes, year-to-year improvement and service to Latino, Black, Native American and low-income students.

The institute whittled its list down to 20, then 10 based on applications and interviews with the 118 colleges from the shortlist who submitted applications.

“This latest recognition is a reflection of the extraordinary leadership, collaboration and innovative spirit within our college community,” Bernardo Perez, Ventura County Community College District board chair, said in the release.

The institute will visit each of the 10 finalists in the fall and a winner will be announced during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in April 2025.

