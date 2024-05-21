Mooreville man charged with death of Skyline pedestrian

TUPELO – A Mooreville man was arrested Saturday night and charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian Friday afternoon in the Skyline community.

William Tyler Phillips, 27, of County Road 1595, Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol May 18. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 10:14 p.m., charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set his bond at $250,000. He remained incarcerated Monday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the Skyline community east of Tupelo Friday afternoon where a body was found near the side of Highway 178. Sean Hefferman, 53, of Mooreville, was pronounced dead on the scene. The body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office for further testing to confirm cause of death.

It appeared that Hefferman was walking along the side of the two-lane highway near the Grace Memorial Church. Phillips’ listed address near the Lee-Itawamba County line is about five miles east of where Hefferman’s body was found.

Phillips is no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested on May 12 and charged with grand larceny by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in October 2021 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the burglary of a woman’s dwelling. That charge was later reduced to felony malicious mischief, and he was sentenced to five years of probation.

He was arrested again in December 2022 by Lee County deputies and charged with burglary of an auto. He was indicted but the charges were later retired to file at the request of the female victim.