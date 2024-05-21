Mooresville man hits $2 million prize on $20 scratch-off

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville man is taking home $2 million after hitting big on a scratch-off lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

Daniel Greenan bought the $20 Instant Millions scratch-off ticket at the Home Run Market on Williamson Road in Mooresville.

“I started crying,” Greenan said after collecting his winnings in Raleigh on Monday. “Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to me.”

Greenan opted for the annuity option and will collect $100,000 over 20 years. He received his first payment on Monday. “It was $20 and a dream,” he said. “And the dream came true.”

He plans on using his winnings to travel to Hawaii and the Grand Canyon.

