Mooresville man accused of breaking into cars at Mount Mourne Fire Department

A Mooresville man is facing felony charges after deputies say they caught him stealing outside a local fire department.

Thirty-three-year-old Nicholas Payret is accused of breaking into cars at the Mount Mourne Fire Department on Thursday morning.

The Iredell Sheriff’s Office says he stole items and caused damage in and around the firehouse.

Payret is facing a dozen charges, including seven felonies.

