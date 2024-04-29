Moores Mill Fire Volunteer Fire/Rescue getting equipment donated

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department recently touched on the funding challenges it was facing as a result of an increase in applicants, but help is on the way.

With more volunteers comes the need for more vital equipment and that’s what Marshall County’s Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department will soon be providing. They plan to donate turnouts to Moores Mill, which is a form of protective clothing for firefighters.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s Spokesperson Ethan Fitzgerald explained it’s a testament to the support the fire department community in North Alabama has for each other.

“For them to go out of their way to a department that they’ve never had to run mutual aid with, to have another department take the time to think about a crew that’s not even remotely close to them, we’re very thankful for that,” Fitzgerald told News 19.

He says the turnouts are used, but they will help incoming recruits get used to the gear as they train. However, it’s not the only thing coming their way. “Not only is Alder Springs going to be providing us with turnouts, but we will be getting a donation of a thermal imager as well,” Fitzgerald said.

Thermal imaging devices are vital in fighting fires because they help locate potential victims, something the department feels could boost their rescue efforts.

Fitzgerald says the department is grateful for the community support and is encouraging people to keep their volunteer fire departments in their thoughts.

“Donating to your volunteer fire department is literally a direct investment into your community,” Fitzgerald explained. “Donating at this point with the way the infrastructure is, is 100% the best way to support your community.”

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue will receive those turnouts along with a thermal imaging device sometime in May.

